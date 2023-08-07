What you should know about Thomas County Emergency Services newest recruitment initiative

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — After suffering from a staffing shortage Thomas County Emergency Services joined forces with Southern Regional Technical College. Now, the technical college will offer EMT training in addition to firefighter training for individuals with no prior experience.

That's not all, trainees will be paid beginning on the first day of training. Pay starting at $12 an hour.

Right now, they are looking to fill 8 spots. Lt. Lance Farlow tells me they wanted to make the program more attractive for candidates in hopes of being able to become fully staffed for the first time in years.

"We've suffered through covid, we've suffered through the shortages, and we've seen what it looks like with skeleton crews sometimes. Now, we have a chance to actually start fixing that and brining better safety and preparedness service to the citizens of the community," said Lt. Lance Farlow, Thomas County Emergency Services.

The last day to apply for the program is August 18.

The program begins September 5.

