VSU hosts their annual Night Out to bridge the community and law enforcement officers together.

Thousands of Georgians die each year due to unrestrained seating.

VSU's Night Out is a part of a public safety initiative to connect the community with their law enforcement officers.

Watch the video to see how bad not wearing a seatbelt can be— at only 5mph. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Need anymore convincing we need to take public safety seriously? We're about to find out.

(Wipes out on Seat Belt Convincer)

Well, I hope my disheveled appearance gave you guys answer enough. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I made my way over to VSU for their Night Out, to see how law enforcement is giving back to the community.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to prevent crime during Public Safety Week. It is all about making the university and Valdosta in general a safer, more caring place for everyone.

National Night Out was first introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit organization designed to provide community watch groups with the necessary resources and assets to stay informed, interested, involved, and motivated.

VSU will be hosting public safety related events for the rest of the week. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, ABC27.