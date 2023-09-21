Valdosta students receive free 'Harry Potter' books; see where they came from

Thursday was an exciting day at Pinevale Elementary School in Valdosta.

In honor of the magical 25 th anniversary of 'Harry Potter,' ABC 27 celebrated a love of literacy with students at a surprise book giveaway.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Books are a way to travel without leaving your home and what better place to go than to the magical world of fantasy that is Harry Potter. Thursday, students in grades 3rd through 5th got a surprise gift courtesy of Scholastic our partner in the ABC 27 / Scripps Howard Fund's, 'If You Give a Child a Book campaign. Students received a free copy of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' during a Harry Potter themed celebration in the gymnasium.

Pinevale's Principal Tony Burgman says the books are going to go a long way toward fostering a lifelong love of reading for the students

"It is a great kickstarter. They'll be reading this book and their vocabulary is going to increase and that's the biggest thing. Just new words, new creativity, new imagination."

This is the first year ABC 27 has partnered with Pinevale Elementary for our 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign and in January, thanks to your generous donations, every student at Pinevale will receive even more books to keep for their very own.