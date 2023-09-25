Valdosta State's Chamber Singers set to take the stage in Portugal

The Lisbon Music Festival is an international youth choral festival that takes place between Portugal and Spain.

VSU Music Department is in the process of fundraising $124,000 to send the Chamber Singers to the festival.

Those interested in donating or getting information about individual students can reach out to Dr. Wright at 229-333-5812 or by emailing clewright@valdosta.edu

Harmony's about to take flight as Valdosta State University's Chamber Singers hit the global stage.

"Well, we're in the process of fundraising right now."

This is the Chamber Singers choir director, Dr. Clell Wright. He tells me that the total cost the trip is roughly $124,000 and the department of music does not want students to have to come out of pocket for this one for the lifetime experience.

"What's really exciting is that we have commissioned a piece from a composer who his family is from Portugal. He knows the area very well. And he's written a piece for the choir and trombone ensemble that will receive its world premiere, here."

Members of the Chamber Singers also see the value in going to an international festival. William Burnett, Jr. Education major at VSU has been with the Chamber Singers since his freshman year and has released music on all streaming platforms during that time under the stage name Will EZ.

He tells me he's prepping his voice and putting in for his passport so we can serenade the world stage.

"What are you most excited about for the trip/"

"Getting to sing with a lot of different kids from other colleges, things like that. So getting to hear that we're going to Portugal that was really big because I've never been out of the country before. So I think that this is just a great opportunity for all of us."

The music department will be accepting donations until they hit their $124,000 goal.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, ABC27.