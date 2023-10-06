SNEAK PEEK: Valdosta, Lowndes get their heads in the game for Winnersville Classic

The Valdosta Wildcats and Lowndes Vikings Winnersville Classic game is taking place October 6th.

The Vikings are looking to make a comeback after losing to the Wildcats for the first time since 2016.

Watch the video to see how students and fans are getting hyped up for kick off.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Kickoff may be hours away, but these fans heads are already in the game.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm paying a visit to Lowndes and Valdosta high schools to see how their pep rallies are building pregame hype.

Here's what you need to know: the game will be on Valdosta's turf at the Bazemore-Hyder stadium. As with all Valdosta City School sporting events, a clear bag policy has been implemented. Only clear mid-sized bags, small handheld clutches and 1 gallon clear storage bags are allowed. No umbrellas allowed, despite the chance of rain, and weapons screening will be in place.

A rainy day couldn't stop each school from getting hyped, as Lowndes and Valdosta High School each held a pep rally to show their teams support.

"We're super excited to see our players go and show what we do on the field."

Layne Barringer is a junior and cheerleader at Lowndes High School. She tells me despite the school's storied rivalry, their focus on keeping things friendly with the 'Cats.

We go eat with the Valdosta cheerleaders every year, and we show that we are still one team and we all support each other.

On the other side at Valdosta High, Lochren Haden feels the same way, as her classmates are more focused on the game itself than the competition.

"All of us are going crazy about it, people are like 'I';m not even going to the Georgia game but I'm going to Winnersville game because it's so much fun. We're all super hyped."

The Wildcats had a comeback game against the Vikings last year in their first winning Winnersville game since 2016. Lowndes is coming off the their first losing season in almost 30 years, including their fall to the Wildcats, so Layne tells me a lot is riding on their game and she be the loudest one on the field.

"I love getting to be one the sidelines and watch it right in front of me. It's super awesome."

Tickets are still available at the Bazemore-Hyder stadium until sold out or when the game kicks off at 8. I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.