SEE WHEN: Valdosta's Turner Center plans to debut new mural and children's STEAM center

Turner Center for the Arts has comissioned a new mural for the Richard Hill Glass Studio

The art museum will also host a ground breaking for their latest project, the Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station, on September 28th.

Imagination Station is slated for a 2025 opening.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Imagination is about to come to life, with the Turner Center's Glass Building as its canvas.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta. I've made my way to the Turner Center of the Arts, where big things are happening with a new mural and a new children's center.

This is artist Ramiro Santillan working on the Richard Hill Glass Art Studio's new mural.

Friday, he told me the center commissioned him to do the mural, because it will make the building distinct.

"So my boss, Samantha, actually asked if I knew any painters to come paint for the building, and me and another painter friend of mine were there and we're in there like 'We're painters! We're available'!"

Ramiro's designs will set it apart from its neighbor and Turner's latest endeavor, the Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station, which will house a variety of art and STEAM activities for local kids and is expected to be open by 2025.

The mural public viewing and Imagination Station's groundbreaking will be taking place on September 28th.

I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.

