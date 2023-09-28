Narcotics deal lead to 1 dead and 2 injured in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WTXL) — Valdosta Police Officers say a narcotics deal led to the shooting of several victims.

It happened in different locations of Valdosta.

According to VPD, officers found 21-year-old Ryeshon Young in a where he had ben shot in the leg.

This happened in the 200 block of South Troup Street.

Moments later officers located a vehicle that Malcom Cooper, 34 year of age, and Nehemiah Ballard, 22 years of age, were traveling in.

It was heading towards the hospital, so officers followed it to the hospital and found Cooper with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A person in the 1500 block of Willie Houseal Drive called 911 to report that another victim, identified as Elijah Davis, 26 years of age, was laying in a parking lot after being shot.

Davis later died from his injuries.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and conducted the investigation.

Through investigation and evidence collected at the different scenes, detectives determined that all parties were conducting a narcotics transaction in the parking lot of the apartments in the 1500 block of Willie Houseal Drive. During the narcotics transaction, multiple guns were produced, and multiple gunshots were fired.

While speaking with Cooper at the hospital, he provided a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. Officers determined

he had given false information. When the proper information was checked, officers confirmed that Cooper had several active

arrest warrants out of Florida. One of the arrest warrants was for murder out of Broward County. Cooper told officers that he knew he had the warrant and he had been, “on the run” for three years.

Cooper and Young were treated and released from the hospital. They, along with Ballard, were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Cooper has been charged with:

· Felony murder-felony;

· Aggravated assault-felony;

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony;

· Criminal attempt to purchase marijuana-felony

