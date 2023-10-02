HOW YOU CAN HELP: SGMC and LifeSouth host Winnersville Classic Blood Drive

South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are proud to present the 2 nd Annual Winnersville Classic Blood Drive.

Annual Winnersville Classic Blood Drive. The week-long event will be held at multiple locations during Winnersville Week.

Watch the video above to see who is ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Winnersville Classic will crown a champion on the football field, but at the Winnersville Classic Blood Drive, everybody wins. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm at LifeSouth's 2nd annual Winnersville Classic Blood Drive where Viking and Wildcat fans are showing dedication to their teams and helping those I need.

"I just want to make sure I can do my part.” Meet Kelsey Daniels. I met her while checking out the blood drive. She says she felt inspired to give back to her community while helping her team, the Lowndes Vikings, despite some early hesitation.

"I was a little nervous because it was my first time, but the team in there really helped to calm me down."

Danielle Graham, regional manager at LifeSouth, told me that blood centers across the country are seeing record declines in donations, which is why they started to partner with the local school systems last year.

For a closer look at the impact of blood donations, I checked with South Georgia Medical Center. Donating blood just one time can save up to three lives.

Blood transfusions are needed in trauma and surgical situations and also give those with leukemia and other cancers a chance to live.

"Do not let the fear stop you. It's not as bad as it seems. It's just really a great experience."

A healthy competition between Viking fans and Wildcat fans is helping to boost those donations.

"Our competition between Lowndes and Valdosta is to see which team will get the most donors."

Judging by their tally sheet, Lowndes is already blowing out Valdosta in a 6-0 lead.

The next blood drive is Tuesday at Winnersville Fitness from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.