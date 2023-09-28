FIRST LOOK: Valdosta leaders in arts, education break ground on new center for children

A former bank in Valdosta is getting transformed into a place where families can spend their time learning.

The station will feature spaces focused on "STEAM" careers or science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Watch the video to see how families will benefit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This old bank is about to be transformed. I'm getting an inside look at what's ahead that could help families in this neighborhood.

"It's a wonderful program"

This is Angel Butler. I ran into her at the South Georgia Regional library where she was taking her nephew to play.

She tells me the Imagination Station planned for the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets would be perfect for him and her own children.

"With my children being interested in math and science, it'll keep them engaged and learning."

I checked with the Education Commission of the States agency.

Their research shows that participation in arts-integrated learning improves student reading, writing, problem-solving, and communication.

Something that Sementha Mathews, Turner Center director, tells me is the goal of the Imagination Station.

With initiatives like this, Angel tells me she hopes she can see more buildings like the Imagination Station.

"With Valdosta expanding, I'm excited to see other learning centers, parks, libraries, things like that come to South Georgia."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, ABC27.