ARTRAGEOUS bringing interactive performance art to Valdosta

ARTRAGEOUS is an interactive performance art troupe.

The group performed for the Turner Center for the Art's Presenter series.

Watch the video to see how the interactive arts helps rural South Georgia communities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Imagine this: you're watching an artist work their magic, but here's the twist: they're using a pallet filled with vocals, choreography, and a crowd that's part of the show. That's the visual journey Artrageous takes you on.

I'm Malia Thomas, neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm at the Valdosta Performing Arts building to see how the Turner Presenter series is bringing interactive art to the community.

"Performing arts meets the fine arts."

Meet Laurie Francis. She tells me she's been an entertainer for her entire life.

It all started with a passion for the arts when she was younger.

Now, she's bringing that same love to spectators through the interactive arts.

"You can get involved as deep as you want to, so just from meeting and greeting with us before the start of the show to coming on stage at some point."

Artrageous is one of the few art shows where you can witness the fusion of live art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, comedy, black light Bunraku, Artpunk wear, and inclusion in one experience. Its diverse selection is why the Turner Center's Presenter chairman Adam Setter added the troupe to the series roster.

The appeal of Artrageous is that it's so exotic, almost like a carnival in that it's not so stiff and rigid."

He tells me the show's style helps keep the audience engaged with various schools around the city attending Thursday's show.

I checked with the Georgia Council for the Arts.

The state's art industry generates $62.5 billion in economic activity annually, and is critical to local economic recovery.

It's one of the reasons why Laurie was looking forward to coming to Valdosta.

"The people that we've been talking to throughout our journey so far, just getting the show booked and so forth, have been so kind, and we just wanted to experience.

The next act to hit the series will come next February. I'm Malia Thomas, ABC 27.