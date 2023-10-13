Veteran walks 30 miles across South Georgia to find work; see how he landed a job

A veteran walked nearly 30 miles from Valdosta to Thomasville for employment.

Once in Thomasville the Goodwill Career Center helped him get started.

Check out the video above to meet 59-year-old veteran.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Out of a home and out of a job, one man decided to do something about it.

"I just had to get off my tail and come to Thomasville," said Brian Taylor.

Meet 59-year-old Brian Taylor. He's originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. He's also a military veteran.

"I've tried to not use the veteran centers. I've tried to just do things on my own."

He's no stranger to hard work, but that term is now taking a whole new meaning.

"Ten the first day,12 the second, and 5 on the 3rd."

Eager for employment, Taylor walked nearly 30 miles over a 3-day period, from Valdosta to bring him to his destination: Thomasville.

Once here, he found out about a place called the Goodwill Career Center.

Now Taylor works at the local Food Lion.

"Mrs. Marg, she helped me do a resume."

Taylor is referring to Marge Shaw. A career adviser over at the Goodwill Career Center.

"I was actually a participant here when it first opened," said Marge Shaw.

At the time Shaw wanted to expand her computer knowledge. After meeting the staff, she decided to become a full-time employee.

"To fast forward and to see how many people you all have helped; how does that feel? Did you imagine it going quite like this?"

"It's incredible we've been very, very, very blessed, said Shaw."

The Career Center is designed to help people find jobs and reach the goals they set for themselves. Despite lack of skill, credentials, or suitable housing.

"It's just being able to help somebody realize that they can do it. They don't have to do it alone. They have us. We will help them every step of the way," said Evelyn Pensgard.

Career navigator Evelyn Pensgard says the center provides training and support if need be so that anyone can gain employment.

Just ask Taylor.

"It's my first day," said Taylor.

If you're looking for a new job opportunity head on over to the Goodwill Career Center located at 1955 GA-122 Thomasville, Ga 31757 or reach out by phone at (229) 262-3768.