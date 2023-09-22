Vashti Center's annual Dinner on the Bricks is here; see how you can participate

Dinner on the Bricks starts Saturday at 6.

Proceeds will go towards Vashti and programs for children and families.

Check out the video above to see where it will be held!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Thomasville do you have your tickets? Vashti's Dinner on the Bricks is back for it's 9th year!

Community members are invited out for a night of fun to eat, listen to live music, and hang out with friends.

The proceeds from the event directly benefit The Vashti Center and their programs for children and families.

The fun night kicks off at 6 pm!