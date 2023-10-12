Thomasville store helping other small businesses in the midst of inflation

Some Thomasville stores are seeing a 20 percent decrease in sales due to inflation.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce 52 percent of small businesses say that inflation is their largest challenge.

Check out the video above to meet the store owner stepping up to help!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Inflation: It's affecting everyone.

"It's been a little tough especially with the way everything is in the economy," said Dustin Scoggin, Co-Owner Freestone South Clothing Co.

I caught up with local business owner Dustin Scoggin. He says his store has seen a 20 percent decrease in sales due to the economy.

Although that's not why I reached out to him.

"So, we are a retail clothing store for men," said Scoggin.

That's not why either.

While on Facebook I came across a post. Scoggin's store, Freestone South Clothing, was searching for other small businesses that wanted more exposure. Freestone was proposing letting other stores set up shop right outside of their store on broad street for free.

"If you're here and you work hard you hope that pays off in the end," said Scoggin.

Since downtown Thomasville is a hot spot in South Georgia, Scoggin says it's a great opportunity for small businesses to gain more traction.

"It means a lot to me because I really enjoy seeing my products and the hard work, I've put into it going out to customers," said Rectenwald.

That's Justin Rectenwald. He's the owner of Turpentine Woodworks where he handcrafts kitchen and dining goods. He's the first small business to be selected by Freestone.

"It's very gracious of them to be able to provide opportunity to another small business without a store front," said Rectenwald.

Something Scoggin says they're happy to do.

"We want to help as much as possible because we're still in the same position as the other small businesses. We're all trying to make it," said Scoggin.

If you'd like your business to be the next one featured in front of the store, make sure to reach out to their Facebook page.