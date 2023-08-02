Thomasville City School System receives security upgrade for upcoming school year

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — - Thomasville City School System partnered with Code Red Guard to install new safety lock.

- The security lock is designed to keep intruders out.

- The recent security upgrade is strictly proactive.

- The safety lock is ready to go for the new school year.

"If you start looking around America today, we've had a large amount of mass shootings in our schools," said Benjamin Tillman, Director of Operations.

23 – That's the number of school shootings in America in 2023, according to Education Week's analysis. That includes shootings with injury or death in America.

To be proactive in keeping students safe Thomasville City School System is partnering with Code Red Guard security. Starting this fall, a new door protection lock will be used to stop intruders from entering classrooms.

20 - That's the number of seconds Code Red Guard predicts it will take to secure a classroom door with their door protection lock.

"So that when you drop them off, you'll know they'll be able to get back on the bus and your car at the end of the day," said Tillman.

Head of Safety and Security Benjamin Tillman says the Thomasville City School System is trying to stay a step ahead.

6- That's the number of school systems currently using Code Red Guard's safety lock.

I went inside one school to take a closer look. I was shown the locks but only off camera. This was to ensure intruders don't learn about the new safety measures and how they work.

"It makes you feel good to know you could have a part— On that day it could be bad situation that you could have some control over the outcome of it," said Bill Daniels, Owner of Code Red Guard.

Bill Daniels owns Code Red Guard.

The Georgia based security business began in 2020.

0- That's the number of times Daniels is hoping the school will have to use his safety lock.

"We don't like to think our whole focus is on making money. It's on bringing safety to these kids," said Daniels.

The safety locks are installed and ready to go for the new school year which starts back up August 7th.