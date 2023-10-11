THIS WEEKEND: Thomasville prepares for annual fly-in at airport with rich history

The Thomasville Regional Airport was once home to a WWII airfield.

This weekend that same airport will be home to Thomasville's annual Fly-In.

Check out the video above to go inside one of the airplanes that will be present.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Thomasville Regional Airport dates back to World War II. The runways here have a rich history.

"I was named after a gentleman who died in WWII," said Forston Rumble.

Now this runway is reaching a whole new generation through what is called the Thomasville Fly-In.

"Kandace, this is a Honda jet," said Rumble.

It's a fun-filled weekend where pilots and Rose City neighbors will gather and learn about planes such as this one, both on and off the ground.

I spoke with one of the pilots Wednesday.

"What do you like most about flying?" "Landing."

His name is Forston Rumble and he has a plane named Iris.

Rumble says he's been flying for 15 years.

Now, he's looking forward to exciting the next generation with fun events such as the Fly-In.

"Name a child who doesn't like airplanes. Everybody likes airplanes at a certain age," said Rumble.

The Fly-in will kick off Friday and will last the entire weekend.