South Georgia rehab center offers recovery peers for those fighting addiction

Drug overdose deaths have tripled over the last decade according to planstreet.com.

Most of this increase is related to the widespread opioid epidemic.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"When the pain outweighed the benefits of the numbing that the chemicals provided, that's when I knew it was time for a change," said Dan Bailey, Program Manager.

Meet Dan Bailey, a former addict turned long-term recovery peer. He works here. It's called Georgia Pine's Wecovery. A peer recovery center that promotes treatment for substance abuse.

"Everyone that works up here identifies as someone in long-term recovery," said Bailey.

Bailey says he's been with the agency since it started 4 years ago after struggling with drug addiction for 25 years. Now, 8 years sober he's found his purpose in helping others.

"More importantly it means I lead a life of purpose today, I have contentment today, it means I'm a good dad today, and I'm good at my job," said Bailey.

I looked it up and every year a total of 16 million Americans abuse prescription drugs. That's about 4.5% of the U.S. population.

Bailey tells me the number one issue they see walk through their doors is an abuse of methamphetamemes.

Here at Wecovery they're working to change that by offering non-clinical services that is free to the public and helps get those in treatment back on their feet.

"I've been in recovery since 2013," said Charles Hines, Social Service Tech.

That's Charles Hines, a social service tech for the agency. He says 2013 was his turning point after struggling with drug addiction for over 20 years.

"I'm one drink or drug away from being right where you are. I used to be there," said Hines.

Now, Hines spends his time helping others realize just that.

This Friday Wecovery is hosting an event aimed to shine a light on the many roads to recovery. The celebration will have speakers discussing their different journies to sobriety.

"A lot of folks recover in quiet; we just get loud about it," said Bailey.

As for what's next, Bailey says he is working towards becoming a certified addiction counselor and a licensed therapist within the next year.