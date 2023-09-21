SEE WHY: Thomasville City Schools breaks ground on new school

The new high school will cost $53,000,000 to build.

The new school will be 225,000 square feet.

Check out the video above to hear from people who once walked those halls and how they feel about the new school!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

If you live anywhere near South Georgia you've heard of the Thomasville bulldogs.

It's the city school system located along Hansell Street. The high school, which may be referred to as 'The Hut' by your parents, was built in the 70's.

"My whole family has been Thomasville high school graduates," said Dallas Hill.

Now, school leaders are saying it's time for a change in order to prepare for growth.

"I really think it's preparing ourselves for a school system that attracts," said Rebecca Nicolay.

So out with the old and in with the new, Thomasville City School System has broken ground on a new facility.

"It's a new era," said Deborah O'Neal.

The new facility will place the city school system's high school and middle school on the same campus. Here's the breakdown:

It will almost double in size going from 175,000 square feet to 225,000.

This will in total add 6 to 12 buildings and multi-use space.

Former Thomasville high school student turned teacher, Deborah O'neal, says she will miss the old building.

Walking these hallways is nostalgic.

"My class was the first class that spent their entire high school career in this building," said O'neal.

Another former student, Rebecca Nicolay, says the old school holds special memories and traditions.

"It is kind of like the phasing out of one piece of our history," said Nicolay.

And though bittersweet students past and present can agree that the change is needed.

"The bathrooms could use a little update," said Rylee Trulock.

While Seniors like Dallas Hill won't get to use the new school she says she's happy that other students will.

"My brother's going to be here so I'm like excited for him to have something that I didn't have," said Hill.

The school system predicts the new building will take up to 24 months to build.