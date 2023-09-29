PUMP FOR A CAUSE: How Susie Q's is working to support Thomas County Central

Susie Q's has teamed up with the Thomas County Central High School Touchdown Club to raise money due to the impacts of inflation.

A portion of gas sales from pump 12 will be donated to the school.

In the video above, hear from station owner Sagar Patel about his connection to the team.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It took a lot a long time ago to feed 15, 16, 17-year-old kids. It takes a whole lot more now," said Kyle Shaver.

Feeling the pinch when it comes to feeding a team—like many others the Thomas County Central High School Football Team is suffering due to the impact of inflation.

I checked in with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The cost of restaurant purchases increased .3% in August of this year.

That was 6.5% higher than August 2022.

Those costs put extra pressure on a team that's trying to build a sense of community here.

Former Thomas County Yellow Jacket turned Touchdown Club VP Kyle Shaver says the benefits of being a part of a team can't be measured.

"It taught me teamwork, it taught me leadership, it taught me toughness, perseverance," said Shaver.

Now Shaver wants the same for the younger generation, but he needs a little help...because of those inflated costs I mentioned.

Susie Q's. A local gas station that opened shop back in April.

"They could support the Yellow Jackets by pumping up— filling up here at pump 12 right behind me, and some of the proceeds will go to supporting the Yellow Jackets," said Sagar Patel.

That money will go towards helping with things like food, uniforms, game day activities, and camp.

Sagar Patel tells me he attended Central High School when he was younger. When asked why was this important to him his answer was simple.

"We're a community-based operation, we're based right here out of Thomasville, and we believe in giving back to our community," said Patel.

Shaver tells me with the community's support he believes the team will have what they need and a great season.

"We want to be able to support them and do whatever they need, or the coaches need to help," said Shaver.

Located on E Jackson Street make sure to use pump 12 and tell them the Jackets sent you!