NEW VIDEO: Thomasville woman accused of murder plot appears in court with alleged lover

ABACO, Bahamas (Court TV) — One day after she was first expected to be released on bail, an American woman arrested for conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas appeared alongside her alleged lover in court.

Lindsay Shiver was not released on Tuesday because she had not yet shown proof of residency in the Bahamas. At a hearing Wednesday, Shiver presented a lease agreement to the court, which will allow her release to move forward.

According to the conditions of her bail, Shiver cannot leave the Bahamas until her October 5 court date, and must wear an ankle monitor. After being fitted with an ankle monitor she is expected to be released, likely by late Wednesday afternoon.

Lindsay Shiver will be released at 4:30pm today or as soon as they fit her with ankle monitor. @CourtTV @CourtTVUK pic.twitter.com/oR16N4Zrv1 — Matt Johnson (@MattJohnsonNEWS) August 9, 2023

Wednesday’s hearing in the Bahamas was to formally bring charges against Lindsay and two alleged co-conspirators — Terrance Adrian Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29 — who are accused of plotting to kill Lindsay’s husband, Robert.

Lindsay, a former pageant queen who met Robert when she was a cheerleader for Auburn, is accused of conspiring with two Bahamian natives to kill Robert on July 16 while on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

The Georgia couple, who own a vacation home in the Bahamas, had filed for divorce in April after 13 years of marriage. According to court records, Robert, 38, filed for divorce on April 5, while Lindsay, 36, followed suit on April 6.

Robert’s filing states that the marriage is irrevocably broken as a result of Lindsay’s “adulterous conduct.” Lindsay’s filing states that she has “incurred debt beyond her means to pay” and requests that Robert be obligated to pay.

Bethel and Newbold had previously been released on $20,000 each. Bethel and Lindsay were allegedly having an affair when Robert filed for divorce. In a shocking twist to an already sordid story, Lindsay’s husband reportedly helped clear the way for her release. After speaking to Lindsay’s husband, ex-Auburn football player Robert Shiver, prosecutors announced that Lindsay would be permitted to be freed on a cash bail of $100,000.

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was foiled when police investigating a break-in at a bar and grill on the Bahamian island of Guana inadvertently discovered messages about the plan on the WhatsApp messaging platform.

In court on Wednesday, Shiver was seen brushing shoulders with her alleged lover as they entered the courtroom. She also exchanged looks and whispered with her codefendants, who all sat together in a box with bars at the center of the courtroom.

Lindsay and Robert have three young sons and maintain a residence in Thomasville, Georgia. Robert is an executive at a life insurance company who was briefly signed with the NFL.

By KATIE McLAUGHLIN and LAUREN SILVER

Court TV producer Anna Armas contributed to this report.