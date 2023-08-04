NEW: Interim Superintendent making big plans for Thomasville City School System

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — "One thing I found out very quickly about Thomasville City Schools is that there is a level of tradition and commitment that runs very, very deep here," said Dr. Fred Rayfield.

Meet Dr. Fred Rayfield. An Alabama native who's worked in education for more than 20 years across 4 different school systems. That doesn't mean he's not familiar with South Georgia.

"I guess most notably the reason I'm in Southwest Georgia is I married a girl from Cook County, Adel."

I asked Rayfield how he likes to lead.

"Servant leadership continues to be extremely important to me," said Rayfield.

Now, that he's in Thomasville, he says there are three areas he plans to focus on for improvement. Attendance, mathematics and literacy, and safety and security.

"We need to be putting those kids first every day."

Some plans have already gone into play such as a new safety lock system for classrooms.

"Dr. Rayfield has been wonderful so far," said Dr. Selena Dawson.

Dr. Selena Wilson is Principal of Scott Elementary. She says she's excited for what's ahead.

"We feel very blessed to have him as our leader in Thomasville City Schools," said Dawson.

"It's very evident that the community as a whole wants Thomasville City School System to be successful," said Rayfield.

Students return to school this Monday August 7.