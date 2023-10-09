"Just give it a try" - Thomasville's newest entrepreneur program designed to give teens more options

According to bestcolleges.com 55 percent of high school students have no plans to attend college or are uncertain about their plans after high school.

The FLEX Program is meant to provide an opportunity for high school students to create and explore their own business.

Check out the video above to meet the faces behind this new initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It's an opportunity, particularly, to get more teens access to different options after high school," said DeShay Williams.

It's called the FLEX program.

Short for the Foundational Leadership Entrepreneurial Experience. Georgia grant AIM, Southern Regional Technical College, Sparks Thomasville, and the Boys & Girls Club were able to team up for this new initiative for high school students.

"Research shows that 60 percent of teens are interested in starting their own business someday," said Williams.

DeShay Williams is the executive director of Sparks Thomasville.

She says often teens already have the idea and ambition to start their own business; they just need the tools to do it.

That's where the FLEX Program comes in.

Here's how the program works.

Students select a mentor. They go to workshops that provide insight on things like creating a business plan. At the end of the program, students will compete in a three-round competition. Winners will receive cash prizes some as high as $5,000.

"We do know that college is not for everyone. Technical college is not for everyone," said Willie Allen.

SRTC's director of innovation, Willie Allen, tells me the prizes are paid for by area agencies.

"Some students may only have the option of going into the workforce. So, we see it as our goal to help prepare them for that," said Allen.

Something Williams agrees with and says the community is behind the students every step of the way.

"Just give it a try. You don't know what idea may work," said Williams.

If you're ready to be a part application are due October 18th. Make sure to reach out to CTAE instructors to begin.

