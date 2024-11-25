Thomasville business providing families with Thanksgiving meals

The Rodd Firm will host a Thanksgiving giveaway providing turkeys and nonperishable food items to families in Thomasville.

Volunteers will pack and distribute meals at Paradise Park, starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Watch the video to learn how the Turkey Toss has become an annual tradition in this neighborhood.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Over the past five years, a local business has given away more than 500 turkeys and 750 boxes of non-perishable food to families in Thomasville.

I'm taking you inside the Turkey Toss event that's bringing the community together for the holiday season.

Chris Rodd, owner of Rodd Firm, started giving away smoked turkeys five years ago.

What began as a small idea with his neighbor Clark has grown into a major community event.

"One of our core values here is community matters. I've always been involved in the Thomasville community and that's just been on my heart to help," said Rodd.

The goal, Chris says, is to partner with the community and get everyone in the giving spirit.

Each year, about 100 turkeys are given away, and three years ago, they added the "Pack the Sack Party" to include full Thanksgiving dinners with non-perishables like corn, green beans, and mac 'n cheese.

On Wednesday, volunteers will pack and distribute turkeys and meals at Paradise Park, starting at 7:30 a.m. and wrapping up by 6 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs a turkey and meal, you can apply through their website.

