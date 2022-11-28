FAMU lifts shelter in place advisory after fatal shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University says it has lifted a shelter in place notice for students on its Tallahassee campus. In a statement, a University spokesman said "It has been determined there is no longer a threat to the campus of Florida A&M University. The shelter in place is no longer active, but the FAMU community is asked to remain aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity."

The notice was sent out after a shooting that happened on campus about 4:30 Sunday afternoon at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way.

TPD Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four more victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. None have been identified by police.

At this time, TPD said it does not believe there to be an immediate threat to public safety.

The Tallahassee Police Department said the incident remains an open and active investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.