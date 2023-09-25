Pantry Flooded: Second Harvest steps up to feed families in Taylor County

Since Idalia's landfall the Second Harvest has provided 1.1 million pounds of food to local communities.

The Taylor County Sowers of the Seed food pantry in Steinhatchee is closed due to major flooding from the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“Heartbroken, cried oh no not again.”

Heartbroken....A feeling felt by many the morning hurricane Idalia made landfall in Taylor County on august 30th.

One of the areas to see the most damage - the neighborhood of Steinhatchede where Cherri Campbell runs the now flooded Sowers of the seed food pantry.

Creating yet another barrier for families dealing with food insecurity.

“Everybody has been very good at coming together.”

Coming together to figure out how to get the doors back up.

Right now, the second harvest is stepping up to help feed families.

Since the storm hit second harvest says its distributed one point one million pounds of food to families in locally impacted communities.

That breaks down to just over 900 hundred thousand meals.

With Taylor County receiving more 151 thousand pounds of food alone.

“We’re going to sell the property, put it into a high dryer piece of property; so, we need a buyer.”

As Campbell looks for a new place to reopen the pantry... Feeding America President Claire Babineaux-Fontenot is in town to get a closer look at the challenges this community faces.

"...There are people still in this community in need of help, so our plan is to stay here until the need is gone and that’s what we do all the time.”

The organization works through the second harvest, making sure that food gets to those communities that need it the most.

Support that Campbell is thankful for... During such a challenging time.

“I look forward to seeing what god has up his sleeve.”

