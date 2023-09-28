DEVELOPING: Human remains, vehicle parts found in Steinhatchee River

The Dixie County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish & Wildlife are investigating human remains discovered in the Steinhatchee River.

The sheriff's office said the remains were found September 27.

No identification has been made.

FACEBOOK UPDATE:

On September 27, 2023, a salvage crew was removing a dock from the Steinhatchee River at the Jena boat ramp when they discovered parts of a vehicle and what appeared to be partial human remains that had been in the water for an extended period of time. The crew alerted the Sheriff's Office.

DCSO and FWC responded with dive teams and began searching the area. The search continued until dark and resumed the following morning (09/28/2023). Several pieces of the vehicle and more of the human remains were found.

Once divers finished searching, the vehicle was removed from the river. The Medical Examiner's Office collected the human remains. Identification has not been made at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing. When more information is available, we will update.