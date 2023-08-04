Women empowering each other; how one group is collecting diapers for Tallahassee families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inflation has blown up the cost of diapers for families in the big bend. Data from the national diaper network shows a 14% increase in the level of diaper need since 2010.

Those costs are a big burden on parents. Now one organization is looking for volunteers from across the capitol city. They're working to help families in our area to cope with the costs.

"I think the inflation part of it is sad," said Markeshia Hines. "Tremendously I would say."

Hines is a mother of a newborn and is aware of the rising cost of diapers.

"The fact that that's an added stress on top of raising a person, I think it's very sad," said Hines.

Hines believes it's important that the women empowering organization exist for mothers just like her.

"You never know what tomorrow holds. You can be super grateful and have a wonderful luxury today, but not know what tomorrow holds or vice versa, but knowing that there's an organization there that is going to help you if you trip, if you fall; it feels great," said Stalandria Mckinsey. That's one reason why Mckinsey is grateful for her job.

"Being able to extend a hand to someone that may be in a situation or was in a situation that I was in, that's near and dear to my heart," explained Mckinsey.

The organization extending a helping hand is what makes mothers like Hines feel like getting diapers is less of a burden.

That wrap party is taking place Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake Jackson community center.