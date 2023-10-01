Teaming up to stop bullying

A local DJ and Tallysno partnered together for October's bullying prevention month.

All ages are welcome at the event in railroad square

Children who sign a no-bullying pledge will get a free snow cone.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A cool reward for being kind. I'm Terry Gilliam, your neighborhood reporter at railroad square in southwest Tallahassee. October is bullying prevention month. TallySno and a local DJ are teaming up to spread awareness.

October first marks the first day of bullying prevention month.

According to the C-D-C nearly 13 percent of Florida children reported being bullied at school or online.

That's why the Demp Foundation and TallySno have partnered to help end bullying.

People of all ages can go to railroad square to participate.

Children who sign a no-bullying pledge will get a free snow cone.

I got to talk to DJ Demp about what the event means to him and the community.

"I'm just trying to do what I can do to bring the awareness and I hope everyone can join in and bring the awareness because it's not a month-long thing, this happens daily. I preach positivity, I push positivity so that's what it's all about."

Demp also says they'll free face painting and a podcast where kids can talk about the bullying issue.

TallySno and DJ Demp will be at railroad square on Sunday from 2 to 5 to kick off the anti-bullying pledge. In your neighborhood, Terr Gilliam, ABC27.