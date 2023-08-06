TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee community rallied to provide water and food to the Kearney Center after the facility experienced a water pipe leak that altered operations at the center's kitchen.
Tallahassee community rallies to help Kearney Center
Issue with water pipe led to center closing its kitchen
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 10:30:08-04
