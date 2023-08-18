STUDENTS REACT: TCC leaders propose changing school's name

TCC could get a possible name change for the school.

The institution will now have four bachelors degree for this upcoming fall semester.

TCC President, Jim Murdaugh, announced the name change possibility recently at a conference.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A new semester, new students and possibly a new name. That's the situation here at Tallahassee community college.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your neighborhood reporter in southwest Tallahassee. I'm studying why a possible re-brand is coming to TCC.

"I feel like, you know, it's new beginnings."

New beginnings for TCC students like Jullion Griffin.

I met him Friday at the new student convocation.

The school has made headlines this week.

Just days ago, TCC president, Jim Murdaugh said he's exploring changing the school's name.

I asked Griffin about that idea.

"The change name is basically something that is very empowering for the school."

An idea school leaders say has evolved with the school itself.

"The question came back up of people really saying do students want a bachelor's degree from a community college."

Candice Grause is vice president of communications and chief of staff here.

"I think the time is right. We are one of the last two community colleges in the Florida college system."

Many students, like SGA senator Bella Rios, are on board with the possibility.

"I think it's something to look forward to. It's something new for Tallahassee."

As the school moves forward, Grause says it's important that they remember who they are.

"When you're looking at a rebrand, a lot of questions are asked about will we lose who we are as an institution, and I just hope that everybody understands that TCC is very proud of its standing in the community."

The idea to change the name came up in 2014 when the school introduced their first bachelor's degree program.

Now Griffin says he's looking forward to what's next.

"We're entering a new transition for our institution."

The decision to change its name hasn't been finalized yet but has had a lot of community support for the idea. In southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.