Mural at Sable Palm Elementary pays homage to military

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here at sable palm elementary, a community a partnership school, there's a mural waiting to surprise students for the new school year.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your neighborhood reporter in southwest Tallahassee.

The mural was completed by local artists Sarah Painter and her partner Cosby Hayes.

After four days, the mural at sable palm elementary is complete. The painting consists of

Paper airplanes to pay homage to the school's history of being on Dale Mabry airfield, a former US military base.

Sable palm principle, Shannon Davis, says she finds joy in the fact that the mural represents the children she serves at the school and the history behind it.

"There is a lot of meaning behind it, you know first off is just having a child that looks like the children that I serve here at sable palm.

The mural was paid for by the junior league and hopes to have more artwork done around the school in the future.

Principle Davis plans to use the same artist for many projects planned at a later date. In southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, abc27.