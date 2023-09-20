Minority business owners try to find solutions for more economic opportunities

The Capital City Chamber received fund to help struggling areas find solutions for small businesses.

The new CityStart Initiative is designed to find the struggling areas in Leon County and close the economic gap.

Watch the video above to see how minority business owners are impacted in Southwest Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I've been learning and growing and figuring things out and shifting things as I figure out what works best for me and my business."

That's Saskiya Fagan, she owns a small photography business in southwest Tallahassee.

Certain parts of the city face less economic opportunity because of the lack of resources for minority business owners.

It's something that caught Fagan's attention.

"Consistency can be hard. Doing freelance, with anything, with businesses in general, there are lots of ebbs and flows."

So far, there have been attempts of finding solutions for that issue.

Recently, the capital city chamber of commerce received a $75 thousand dollar grant to participate in the CityStart initiative.

The idea is to help struggling areas and grow financial stability.

President of the capital city chamber of commerce, Katrina Tuggerson says, they realize for entrepreneurs to be successful, they need financial capacity.

"So, I get asked this question all the time, what does an entrepreneur need to be successful, everybody knows it's money."

Tuggerson also says…

"Through this process, we're setting account standards into our financial institutions. Also, we're setting standards for the county and the city, that we're looking at all of our policies to make that equity and close the gap."

That's something that Fagan says will be helpful.

"Being a member of the chamber already has given me so much when it comes to things that I'm learning, people I'm being connected with.