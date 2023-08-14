Jefferson County School District to start new school year after fixing air conditioning problem

Jefferson County School District will begin the Fall semester on Monday, August 14.

The start of the new school year has been delayed twice for Jefferson County due to air conditioning issues.

The air conditioning issue was fixed by Sunday evening.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm standing outside the gates of Jefferson County High School where they plan to open Monday morning after air conditioning problems. I'm Terry Gilliam in Monticello, Florida.

When Jefferson County school district took control of the school system back from a charter company... They realized there were problems with the district-wide air conditioning.

The start of the new school year was delayed twice last week due to a delay in getting parts for the chiller.

Just hours ago, a post on the district's social media says the a-c is up and running, and classes will resume Monday.

Jefferson county commissioner gene hall says he understands the need for the delay.

He realizes there will be negative effects on students if the A-C isn't fixed.

"They wouldn't really be able to concentrate if it's too hot in that classroom, if it's too hot in the hallways, the bathroom, the cafeteria; certainly, it's going to be hot outside.

In its post, the district thanked parents for their patience.

