FAMU plans memorial for beloved director of student union activities following his murder

Tallahassee police have arrested a man who they say killed Florida A&M University's director of student union activities, Andre Green.

FAMU is planning a memorial service for Green.

The FAMU memorial will be in Lee Hall from 6 to 7 in the evening.

Green's killing marked the third homicide within a 24-hour period when it happened August 1. His death hit the FAMU community hard.

FAMU Vice President, William E. Hudson, says the University plans to have an on-campus memorial on August 28th.

People on campus who knew Green tell me his death has been tough.

"FAMU has had a great loss. A great loss for the students and for the prospective students coming here," said Barry Wells.

In the meantime, Green's public viewing will be held on Friday, Aug 10 at 3 p.m. at the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. His funeral service will be held Saturday at the Rivertown Community Church at 11 a.m. in Marianna.

TPD says green had recently taken numerous steps to increase safety in his home. Their investigation shows he bought a security camera an hour before his death.

