FAMU announces more tailgating spaces ahead of homecoming; see how to get one

Tailgating is still permitted at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

No tailgating is allowed in any parking garage or campus roadway.

Tailgaters are expected to collect and bag their trash before they leave.

To ensure an exceptional game-day experience for Homecoming 2023, 55 tailgating spaces are being allotted on the Paddyfote Lawn on Wahnish Way.

The 20-foot by 20-foot spaces will be marked and numbered. Tailgaters on the Paddyfote Lawn will be provided a space number and are expected to park in their designated space.

Reservations will open at 5 p.m., today, Thursday, October 5, and will continue through 5 p.m., on October 16, or whenever capacity is reached. Spaces are $400 each and are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve tailgating space, visit https://my.famu.edu/event/fbtailgate2023 [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] .

To facilitate a smooth setup, tailgaters are strongly encouraged to set up their equipment from noon - 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Saturday, Oct. 28, drop off is allowed from noon - 1 p.m. Tailgaters are asked to drive from South Adams Street, turn west on Palmer Avenue, north on MLK Blvd., then west on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way, and east on Orr Drive.

Charcoal grills are PROHIBITED. No food, souvenir or clothing vendors are allowed in the designated tailgating areas. Tailgaters are expected to collect and bag their trash before they leave. The University will provide trash containers and portable toilets for the convenience of fans. Individual porta potties are PROHIBITED.

A new road has been added within the Bragg Memorial Stadium parking lot to facilitate traffic flow. While this change has improved overall accessibility, it has led to the elimination of a portion of the grassy area that was traditionally used for tailgating.

Fans are reminded that tailgating is still permitted at Bragg Memorial Stadium; however, it will now be confined to the designated parking areas that have been paid for. No tailgating is allowed in any parking garage or campus roadway. In parking lots, tailgating shall be confined to assigned parking spaces and shall not impede traffic flow or parking spaces for other vehicles.

The cooperation of fans in adhering to these designated spaces will greatly aid the University in providing a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

For more information, call the Athletics Department at 850-599-3868.