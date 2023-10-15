Early morning shooting leaves two shot in Southwest Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting.

LCSO was dispatched to the 200 block of Dixie Drive following a shots fired call October 15th around 5:20 a.m.

Deputies say they discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to this incident, LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigators have assumed the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public and encourages anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward. Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606- 3300. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, we urge you to contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477) or online at bbcsi.org.