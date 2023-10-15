Watch Now
NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Tallahassee

Actions

Early morning shooting leaves two shot in Southwest Tallahassee

LCSO investigating shooting on Dixie Drive
LCSO Investigates shooting in West Tallahassee
Leon County Sheriff's office
2 shot on the 200 block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee
LCSO Investigates shooting in West Tallahassee
Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 16:17:32-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting.

LCSO was dispatched to the 200 block of Dixie Drive following a shots fired call October 15th around 5:20 a.m.

Deputies say they discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to this incident, LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigators have assumed the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public and encourages anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward. Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606- 3300. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, we urge you to contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477) or online at bbcsi.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming