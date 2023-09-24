Crosswalks to Classrooms: Using art to increase safety around school crosswalks

Sabal Palm Community Partnership school is one of four schools involved with the crosswalks to classrooms initiative.

Studies by Bloomberg philanthropies show that visually appealing art creates a 50 percent decrease in the rate of crashes involving pedestrians.

Watch video above to see the new crosswalks created by local artists, painted by volunteers and families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I do see cars that are driving over the speed limit and sometimes not stopping or not stopping long enough. So that has been a real concern.”

A concern that Sabal Palm principal Shannon Davis hopes will be lessened with the addition to art at 3 of the schools crosswalks on Eisenhower street .

“When you see beautiful art on the crosswalks that’s going to hopefully make you want to slow down.”

Those crosswalks are part of the knight creative community's crosswalks to classrooms initiative. Saturday former catalysts like KCCI board member Miron Richardson, community organizations and families help add those designs to bring more awareness to slowing down and paying attention in those areas.

Studies by Bloomberg philanthropies show that visually appealing art creates a 50 percent decrease in the rate of crashes involving pedestrians, and a 37 percent decrease in the rate of crashes leading to injury.

“The purpose of the crosswalk is to try to reduce that.”

In all KCCI Plans to bring those artistic crosswalks to four schools. The zones were determined by local crash data collected by the city of Tallahassee to determine which area needs them the most to help keep students safe.

“The end goal is definitely safety; I mean that’s the most important piece because we do have 80 students who walk or bike to school every single day.