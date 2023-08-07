Broken water pipes leaves Kearney Center without food and water

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Unfortunate circumstances occurred at the Kearney Center.

Although the center faced an unusual issue, they are still working to return to normal.

"We had our main water line break, and we had to jackhammer the floors and make two repairs to two different main waterlines. As new as this building was it was very unexpected, but it's put us without water for a few days," Vicky Butler, the director of operations at the Kearney Center said.

It's a homeless shelter located in southwest Tallahassee.

Earlier this week, they experienced a pipe leak that led to the kitchen being shut down, and without water.

"We've had to rely on agencies like Second Harvest to bring us water and churches to help us bring in already prepared foods to the center so we could meet the needs of all of our individuals living here," Butler said.

Relying on the help of donors, something volunteers like Yolanda Mazon think that's what they're here for.

"It's a joy it's a pleasure, it could be one of us, so we have to look at it as our next-door neighbor," Mazon said.

The situation was unprecedented, but Butler believes the center will still be up and running in no time.

"We will prevail no matter what. No matter what. We have that kind of scrappy attitude that we are going to survive no matter what. Kind of like our clients. No matter what they didn't lay down and die when they became homeless; we're not going to lay down and die because a pipe broke," Butler said.

The center is accepting donations from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening.