Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSoutheast Tallahassee

Actions

The Giving Pump

Filling up for a good cause. A Shell gas station off Apalachee Parkway now has a specially marked gas pump to support children services in our community.
Posted at 6:50 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 18:50:20-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Filling up for a good cause. A Shell gas station off Apalachee Parkway now has a specially marked gas pump to support children services in our community.

From now until September 30th, a portion of each gallon of gas will help programs at Whole Child Leon. Those programs focus on areas of economic stability, physical and mental health, and quality education for kids ages zero to five.

There's no extra cost to donate.

You can choose to fill up at any of these ten pumps around Leon County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming