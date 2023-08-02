The Giving Pump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Filling up for a good cause. A Shell gas station off Apalachee Parkway now has a specially marked gas pump to support children services in our community.

From now until September 30th, a portion of each gallon of gas will help programs at Whole Child Leon. Those programs focus on areas of economic stability, physical and mental health, and quality education for kids ages zero to five.

There's no extra cost to donate.

You can choose to fill up at any of these ten pumps around Leon County.

