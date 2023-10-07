SLOW DOWN: Families paint crosswalk in Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood; see who is behind the idea

KCCI estimates that the Crosswalks to Classrooms helps over 3,000 students in Leon County.

The goal of the Crosswalks to Classrooms is to spread pedestrian awareness.

The turn out of the event, and what people think about it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Fresh paint, music, and children… that was the scene Saturday morning at Hartsfield elementary.

Parents and students came out to express their creativity in promoting pedestrian awareness.

Florida state university’s research shows…

The impact of this initiative led to a 10% decrease in drivers running the stop sign and a 6% increase in drivers coming to a full stop at an intersection.

I talked to one parent, who is a fourth grader at Hartsfield.

“This will get drivers to kind of slow down. Sometimes they may not see the sign but of course they’ll see the things on the floor… it’s going to evoke change (like hey let me slow down, I'm in a school zone.)”

This was the sixth elementary that was a part of the crosswalk to classrooms initiative and the knight creative communities institute estimates that it’s assisting over 3,000 students in Leon County.