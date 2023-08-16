Pace Center for Girls Leon supports students in Tallahassee; here's how

Pace Center for Girls Leon has provided support services to over 1,000 girls and their families.

Girls in the program have healthier relationships and improved academics.

We interviewed one of those girls in the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For almost three decades, Pace Center for Girls Leon has served more than 1,000 middle and high school girls in our community.

With school back in session, I'm adding up the impact the center is having on girls in and outside of the classroom.

"I have anger issues, kind of, and I'm trying to work on my anger issues," said Taylor Rogers.

Rogers has been at Pace for about a year now.

The center provides counseling programs for social, emotional and behavioral health and support services for girls ages 11–17 and their families.

Before attending Pace, the center tells me 50% of girls were feeling sad and hopeless. After going through the program, 80% were feeling better and had healthier relationships with friends and family; something Rogers is experiencing first-hand.

"I haven't lashed out," said Rogers. "I haven't been angry including at home because the staff have been helping and teachers, everybody is helping."

"We just make sure that the girl is safe," said Avilus.

Associate Executive Director Kristel Avilus said they're happy to be additional support, especially for girls and families who fall into the ALICE population in the Southside of Tallahassee.

"ALICE" stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed; or those earning above the poverty level but still living paycheck to paycheck.

"Whatever they're struggling with, they know that they have another chance and they have a place that cares about them and people that care about them," said Avilus.

Avilus said their day program helps girls with their education too by having smaller class sizes and offering one-one-on support for subjects like reading and math.

"I've been not stressed out now this school year," said Rogers.

Having ADHD.... Rogers said getting her work done can be difficult. Now, she doesn't have to worry.

"I'm like oh wow I'm going to finish it when last school year I'm not going to finish it and I'm going to fail," said Rogers. "Now, I get to finish it because all the teachers are going to help me."

60% of girls were failing in school before going to Pace but, after being in the program, 80%improved academically. Avilus attributes the success to their holistic approach.

"We see that girls grow so much because I've talked to my counselor about these things and gotten them out so academically now I can focus on my work," said Avilus.

Focus that Rogers said she's glad to have.

"I felt like they do care and stuff and that actually helps so much and makes me feel like I should be at Pace," said Rogers.

Avilus tells me they serve around 120 girls a year. If you're interested in enrolling in Pace or learning more about their programs, you can stop by or fill out the form online.