Leon County students can still take AP Psychology despite state controversy

High school students in Leon County can still take AP Psychology.

Superintendent Hanna said the course can be taught in its entirety.

There should be no schedule change for students who are already enrolled in the course.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Upperclassmen at all six high schools in Leon County will still be able to take Advanced Placement Psychology this year.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said in a statement Tuesday that the district will still offer the AP Psychology course in its entirety.

There are 381 students currently enrolled to take the class.

The course came into question after the College Board, who is in charge of AP classes, banned the curriculum in the state of Florida because it included topics of sexual orientation and gender identity. Topics that are prohibited in instruction through 12th grade under a law from Governor Ron DeSantis.

However, the Florida Department of Education is letting school superintendents still offer the course in its entirety that is age and developmentally appropriate for the college level.

Hanna said in a statement that they are taking the Commissioner of Education's word that the course can be taught and urge the seven teachers in the district who are teaching the course to respect and follow the law, but not fear it.

LCS said that if your child was already enrolled in the course, there should be no change on their schedule for the first day of school Thursday.