Leon County Sheriff's Office: Two people found dead in home on Dayflower Circle

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning that two people were found dead in a home on Dayflower Circle Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies responded to a home on the 5700 block of Dayflower Circle at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a deceased person.

After deputies arrived at the home, they found the bodies of a man and a woman believed to be in their 70s and in advanced stage of decomposition.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation determined family members had not heard from the couple for a while and went to the home to conduct a welfare check.

The man and woman were discovered dead inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected, there is no criminal investigation and there is no threat to the public.