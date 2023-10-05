Leon County has collected 300+ loads of Hurricane Idalia debris; see how you can get your debris removed

Following Hurricane Idalia, Leon County has collected 338 loads of storm debris.

That debris has added up to more than 18,000 cubic yards.

The County anticipates FEMA to provide full reimbursement for storm-related debris removal.

NEWS RELEASE:

As recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia begin to wrap up in the unincorporated area, Leon County has begun its final pass for vegetative storm debris. Removal operations will end on Friday, October 13. Residents are encouraged to place all debris, such as tree stumps, tree branches, and other leafy material, curbside as the final pass begins.

To ensure your debris pile is picked up in the unincorporated area, citizens can call 850-606-1500 or submit a request online.

Since the start of debris removal in the unincorporated area on Tuesday, September 19, the County has collected 338 loads of debris, measuring more than 18,000 cubic yards. Operations have been running continuously to ensure swift clearance of debris piles.

As citizens continue their cleanup efforts, remember these debris removal guidelines:



All debris for collection should be placed curbside between the sidewalk or property line and the curb.

Keep vegetative debris loose. Do not use plastic bags.

Only vegetative storm debris will be collected.

Be careful and safe when moving large, bulky storm-related debris to the curb.

Debris removal trucks will not pick up household garbage; Waste Pro will continue to collect trash, recycling, and smaller yard debris as usual on their scheduled days.

Do not stack or lean debris against sprinkler heads, meters, poles, trees, backflows, and other structures.

For information on how best to organize debris and safely place materials at the curb, please review the included debris disposal guide. The County anticipates FEMA to provide full reimbursement for storm-related debris removal.

For questions regarding debris collection in the unincorporated area of Leon County, citizens can call 850-606-1500. For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.

