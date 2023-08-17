Fall Seed Library Kickoff

The Fall Seed Library is kicking off this Saturday.

Broadcast Transcript

Fighting food insecurity in and around the Capital City.

Take a look at this map from the U-S Department of Agriculture. Those green areas are places where people have a hare time getting access to fresh, healthy food.

Part of the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood is impacted by that lack of access.

Now, the Leon County Public Library System and the UF/IFAS Leon County Extension Office are looking to give away more than 120,000 seeds this fall.

It's part of their Seed Library Program. People can pick up free seed packets from the library each month.

The goal is to encourage sustainable gardening and having access to healthy foods at home.

The Fall Seed Library is kicking off on Saturday at the LeRoy Collins Main Library from 10 a.m. to Noon.

You can pick up a variety of 10 different seed packets, learn more about making a home garden, and participate in hands-on seeding activities.

If you miss Saturday's kickoff, you can still pick up seed packets at any Leon County Public Library while supplies last.