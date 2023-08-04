Accessible housing and sports for people living with disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One in three adults in Florida are living with a disability. That's according to recent data from the Florida Department of Health.

One recreational organization and a new affordable housing complex are working to create a more inclusive community for people with disabilities.

David Jones had to relearn how to walk, talk and live again after a brain injury from a hunting accident in 1988. After realizing how few resources were available for people living with disabilities to get active, he started Sports Ability Alliance in 1990 to make sure people with all abilities could enjoy sports.

"This provides people an alternative way to do the same things that everybody else does by building an accessible field and a place where you're welcomed and everybody understands that we have differences," said Jones.

Now, there are more than 150 people with varying abilities who play Miracle Sports, like tennis and kickball, with Jones all year round. Players come from across the city.

"Seeing all the socialization and the camaraderie and the benefits that come with recreation is just so rewarding," said Jones. "It's all the smiles and the laughter."

Jones said creating a supportive and accessible place for people is making a difference not only in his life but in those who participate too.

"Families with disabilities have so many barriers to overcome and this gives people with disabilities and their families and friends a place and a purpose and something to look forward to every week all year long," said Jones.

Some of the people who participate with Sports Ability Alliance are also getting ready to move into a new accessible housing community for people with disabilities to live on their own.

Independence landing in Southwood is an independent living community that will allow people with developmental differences to have their own apartment.

"These are adults just like everybody else in the community they just need a little bit of help and that's what we're here to do," said Kimberly Galban-Countryman.

Galban-Countryman is the Executive Director. She said there is a growing need for people with disabilities to not have to rely on other caregivers to live.

"It was really important to find a place for them to live independently for when their parents are gone and there just aren't a lot of communities like this," said Galban-Countryman. "This is only the 6th one in Florida and there's only a handful of them across the country."

The housing community will have many accessible features including a zero entry swimming pool, specialty doorbells for people who are hearing impaired and more.

"We have ADA units that have roll in showers and grab bars and lower counter tops but we have an entire building that will be a little in between an ADA unit and a regular unit where the microwaves are lower," said Galban-Countryman.

Galban-Countryman is excited to welcome 60 people in just a few weeks.

"These adults are really looking forward to this independence," said Galabn-Countryman. "This is something they've been looking forward to their entire life. Some of them didn't think they'd ever have this opportunity."

Miracle Sports kickball season starts on September 7th and people are moving into Independence Landing on September 15th.