WHEN TO STOP: What drivers need to know about school buses in Gadsden County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More school buses on the road in the Big Bend mean more children at risk for accidents.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in 2022, 3,000 crashes involved school buses across the state. Now, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be careful when you see a school bus.

In a report from the National Safety Council Injury Facts (NSC) there were 108 school bus-related crash deaths in 2021 across the U.S. Five of those deaths were school bus passengers, six were bus drivers and 74 were occupants of another vehicle.

Just last year we told you about a school bus crash on McCall Bridge Road. Fortunately no major injuries with that situation.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding people when driving, never pass a stopped school bus. When the lights are yellow, and the stop sign extends you must stop. Lastly, stay at least 10 ft from behind the bus and in front for children to enter and exit the bus safely.

Stop, slow down and pay attention. When you see a bus stopping, it means stop, not go around. Stop and wait. You can save a life!

