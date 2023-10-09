SEE THE VIDEO: Suspicious driver terrifies family on Gadsden County road

Brandon Schneider and his family were driving home from a store in Quincy Friday October 6th when a suspicious driver was stopped in the middle of the road on State Road 267

Liberty County Sheriffs Office and Florida Highway patrol are working to get more patrols out in the area.

Watch the video of the alarming encounter above.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It was a scary drive home from the grocery store for a young family.

"(I'm) probably going to be a while before we go down that road again."

I'm Ashley Engle, your neighborhood reporter in Quincy.

I'm on State Road 267 where Brandon Schneider and his family were driving home from a store Friday night when a suspicious driver decided to dangerously chase the family for miles.

"I was looking at it thinking I don't know what to do here because the way it was parked, I didn't want to go around it."

Brandon Schneider and his family were driving back home to Liberty County Friday night.

Around 8:30, they came up on this silver car parked in the middle of the road.

"At that point I did want to keep my distance, just in case they were to try and do something"

The family did not know what was going on and backed away from the car.

That's when the person driving the other car began to follow them getting closer and closer while speeding up.

"Babe Babe…."

"Call 9-1."

That's when Brandon's wife called 9-1-1

"I was almost to 100 miles per hour, and they tried to hit me"

Schneider says the driver tried to run them off the road several times and turned into a chase that lasted for six to seven miles.

He and his family drove all the way to north of Quincy to get away.

Saturday, we found a post about the incident on the Liberty County Sheriff's Office Facebook.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Chief Dusty Arnold tells me this isn't the first time this incident has happened on the busy road.

Since this incident Liberty County is taking action to prevent this from happening again.

"We're working with Gadsden County since it occurred in their county and working with highway patrol to increase patrol in that area, we had a couple Facebook comments on our page saying that this is not the first time an incident like this occurred."

Arnold says this road is used by many people in the community to get to and from Tallahassee. That includes his own daughter. He tells me she was coming back from Tallahassee the same day as Schneider's experience.

"They were coming back through that area right down 267. And then 45 minutes to an hour later this incident occurs."

The sheriff's office says they are working on precautions to keep the community aware. As for the Schneider's, Brandon says he hopes their story will be a step forward towards making people aware so this never happens again.

We are definitely still shaken up about it. It’s a traumatizing experience to go through.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office tells me Florida Highway Patrol is going to increase patrol in the area, as they are aware of the situation and their goal is to keep people in the community safe, aware and protected. In Quincy, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27

