INSIDE LOOK: White Rabbit Market set to open in downtown Quincy; see what they plan to offer

White Rabbit Market is expecting to open November 1st

They are hoping to bring more local shopping options to Quincy

50 miles. That's how far some people in Quincy are driving just to do some of their shopping.

Now, a new business is coming to town to take the travel time and burden of gas prices off your shoulders.

I'm Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. I met a woman who does travel to Tallahassee and other neighboring towns, just to do some of her shopping.

"It takes a lot to get to Tallahassee."

This is Brittney Rollins. She's lived in Gadsden County her whole life and works on Quincy square. I asked her what she looks for when it comes to shopping…

"being able to stop by somewhere quick and pick out something I need and head out the door."

Brittney told me that she usually shops at Walmart since it's the closet store in town. Well Brittney is in luck… a store called The White Rabbit Market is opening up in Quincy.

Did you know that there is going to be a place a door down from here where you can buy clothing, cookware and more?

No, I did not know that.

How does that make you feel?

That makes me feel very happy. It's actually extremely convenient for me.

Located on the corner of N Madison and E Washington Street on Quincy Square, owners Robby and John Hinson showed me their vision.

They're bringing bedding, home dEcor and clothing to the downtown area. Why?

"We're hoping to find a market and fill it with items that they want, and they can get it that day and check and out."

Rustic, unique, chic, boutique.

They fit into the puzzle of driving more business downtown.

More shoppers could lead to more economic development here.

"It's going to be the items. We have handmade items."

… and it's an alternative to driving to Tallahassee for what people need.

I mapped out the drive from Quincy to Tallahassee. That drive can take as long as 40 minutes. Round trip, it adds up to about 50 miles worth of gas. With gas prices where they are, that's an expensive trip for some. Robby and John are working to fix that.

"we just want to bring all the energy. Everything is building up"

… and to begin being a local option for people like Britney.

"It's very inspiring seeing all the different shops popping up locally and for an addition coming in just a view weeks is amazing."

I checked withYChartsand the average cost for gas in Florida is $3.41 per gallon. The White Rabbit Market is working to keep that money in the community and be the convenience that people in the neighborhood are looking for. In Quincy, I'm Ashley Engle, ABC 27.