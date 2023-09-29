FREE SUPPLIES: Gadsden County helps elderly while prices rise due to inflation

Gadsden County Department of Elderly Affairs held a housing supply distribution to help the elderly in the county.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, prices for household cleaning products are 22.21 percent higher in 2023 versus 2010. A $4.44 difference in value.

Watch the video to see what their goals are for future distributions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Inflation is an issue affecting everyone. Now, Gadsden County is helping its elderly by taking the cost burden off their shoulders. I'm Ashley Engle in Quincy.

I met a woman who lives here who drove to Chattahoochee to get some household necessities.

"The material that they are giving today are probably very expensive if we had to go to the store and buy it with cash money"

This is Alice. She and others in the elderly community of the county came to the Gadsden County Department of Elderly Affairs housing supply distribution.. Why? Beacause...

"One item may cost several dollars to buy named brand products."

...and prices are continuing to rise.

Looking at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Prices for household cleaning products are 22.21% higher in 2023 versus 2010. A $4.44 difference in value.

"Our goal is to provide as many resources."

Latoya Fryson tells me this is their second elderly distribution. The first was back in April 2023. She says they are doing all they can to help take the cost burden off the elderly community's shoulders.

"This is just a start of what we're trying to accomplish. We can give out supplies to help them, if we can open up our doors, provide food for them, this is just the beginning of what we are trying to accomplish."

Dr. Tracey Stallworth worked to ensure there were supplies for the distribution.

He tells me the items came from a non-profit organization.

He says giving the supplies to people who need it is rewarding.

"I'm full of joy, I love to help the people, especially when you see the smiles on the elderly."

People like Alice...who say they are relieved they have a community to take care of them during hard times.

"I feel proud that we have people standing up for the rights and needs of the elderly."

The county tells me that they have distribution sites in Chattahoochee, Havana and Quincy and they hope to have another distribution soon. In Chattahoochee I'm Ashley Engle. ABC 27

