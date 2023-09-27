FREE FAIR: Big Bend Area Health Education Center plans to host community in Quincy

Event will be held Saturday, October 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gadsden County Court House

Anyone is welcomed to attend the free event to receive resources.

Watch the video to see why AHEC is hosting the Community Resource Fair

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Big Bend Area Health Education Center, also known as AHEC is having it’s first community resource fair October 14th at the Gadsden County Courthouse Greenspace.

I’m Ashley Engle in Tallahassee where this non-profit organization is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by educating the Gadsden County Community on health resources.

AHEC tells me as of Wednesday September 27th, they have approximately 20 vendors who will be at the event.

This event is to help the under served communities in Gadsden County.

The resources that will be provided at the fair will range from health care information, health screenings, education resources and more. All of the resources will be FREE to the community.

From a report from the U.S. Census Bureau, Gadsden County, as of July 1st, 2022, has a little over 43,000 people. 11 % of that population is made up of Hispanics and Latinos.

39% of the county lives in poverty.

Yolanda Gillette- Carlson who’s the outreach manager and the bilingual health educator at AHEC tells me this is a step forward to reaching the Hispanic community and others in the County

The goal of this resource fair…

“…is to get these resources along with our community partners to get familiar with a lot of free and low-cost resources that are out there that sometimes people are not aware of them or they are not utilizing them.”

AHEC tells me that they want to emphasize that anyone is welcome to come to community fair and that all resources are free. The fair will be on Saturday October 14th from10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Tallahassee, I’m Ashley Engle. ABC 27

